High Peak club is back in business with talk on printing company Brother UK

High Peak Business Club will hold its first breakfast meeting of the year on Friday, January 25, at Chapel Golf Club.

Phil Jones, managing director of printing machine firm Brother UK, will explain why this company, which was established 110 years ago, headed for Audenshaw, Manchester, after acquiring the Jones Sewing Machine Co in part of a global $5bn operation.

The club meets for networking and food (bacon baps) from 7.30am to 9.30am.

For more information, and to book click here or email: edwinacurrie@sky.com