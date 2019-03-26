High Peak campaigners join Brexit People’s Vote march

Buxton campaigners are pictured here in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday joining a mass demonstration demanding a People’s Vote on Brexit.

Over a million supporters from across the country took part in the Put It To The People march in central London.

Jane Barrett, Buxton supporter of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “Brexit is already threatening local jobs, businesses, the NHS and living standards in the High Peak.

“The discredited Brexit deal that Theresa May is still trying to force on Parliament, bears little resemblance to what was promised in the 2016 referendum.

“The only way to solve this political crisis is to put whatever deal is decided by Parliament back to the British people and let them decide.”