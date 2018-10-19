High Peak business helps to raise awareness of baby loss

A High Peak business is helping raise awareness of baby loss in support of an award-winning organisation.

Tea on the Green at Chinley is joining Little Heartbeats in raising awareness of a complication known as PPROM (Preterm premature rupture of membranes) which can cause premature birth and baby loss.

The tearoom is backing the campaign in the form of an educational window display.

Little Heartbeats founder Ciara Curran, who lost her baby Sinead to PPROM in 2010, said: “Although Little Heartbeats has helped save lives, sadly not all the affected babies make it.

“We are therefore very grateful to Tea on the Green in Chinley for joining us in raising awareness of both baby loss and what to do if your waters break early, by hosting a window display in memory of babies that didn’t survive PPROM.

“The heart represents babies from Little Heartbeats’s worldwide community of women and their families.”

Little Heartbeats has received an award for its work and Ciara, who lives in Chinley, has also previously been nominated for Lorraine’s Woman of the Year.

In addition to providing support and advice to women experiencing PPROM, the non-profit organisation works alongside medical professionals to raise awareness of the condition, to improve care and fund research. Visit www.little-heartbeats.org.uk.