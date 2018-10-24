High Peak British Legion branches granted Freedom of the Borough

The High Peak's British Legion branches are to be granted the Freedom of the Borough as the UK prepares the mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

High Peak Borough Council will present scrolls to the six branches at a special ceremony to be held in the newly refurbished Octagon Hall at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday November 7, ahead of the national commemorations on November 11.

Council Leader, Councillor Tony Ashton, said: “The British Legion is the focus of the UK’s remembrance and grateful thanks to all those who serve in our armed forces past and present.

“So it is particularly fitting that as we approach the commemorations for the centenary of the end of the First World War we recognise that selfless contribution and, on behalf of our residents, grant our British Legion branches the freedom of our borough.”

The council is also taking part in the national ‘Battle’s Over – A Nation’s Tribute’ project to light beacons at locations across the UK at 7pm on Sunday November 11. In the High Peak beacons will be lit at Solomon’s Temple in Buxton, in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, and at Monks Road in Glossop.

Whilst these events are not open to the public for safety reasons, the beacons will be at the highest point in each area and will be visible from a great distance.

Soldier silhouettes have also been installed at key locations on the main approaches to Buxton and Glossop and there are plans to project a presentation from the Buxton branch of the Royal British Legion, including the names and ranks of 376 soldiers from the High Peak who lost their lives in WW1, onto Buxton Town Hall and to display them in public buildings.

The borough council has financed a grant scheme which town and parish councils including Chapel-en-le-Frith; Charlesworth; Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside; Chisworth; Hartington Upper Quarter; Hayfield; and Whaley Bridge have taken advantage of and are organising local events in their areas.

Full details of these events will be available on the website – www.highpeak.gov.uk

Councillor Ashton added: “There are many events and services of remembrance planned as the High Peak comes together to show our respect and thanks and - in particular in this special year - remember the sacrifices made by our communities both during and since the First World War.”