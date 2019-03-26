High Peak boxing coach offers free training to knock out knife crime

A Whaley Bridge boxing coach is offering young people a week’s free training to steer them away from knife crime.

Ian Nolan, 48, who owns Warriors Fitness Centre, says he wanted to get youths involved in a positive activity after the Pavilion Gardens stabbing.

The week’s free training is open to children aged 10 and upwards - focussing on technique and fitness to begin with.

Ian, a boxer and kickboxer of 30 years, said boxing could teach young people discipline and respect for others while encouraging them to ‘put the knives down and put the gloves on’.

He said: “A lot of the reasons (knife crime) happens is down to confidence issues.

“With boxing they discover a lot about themselves along the way and learn some self-respect.

“I’m working with a boy from Buxton at the moment who was excluded from school and getting into trouble but now he’s back in the classroom and getting good grades.

“It’s also helped with his sleep and he is eating properly.”

The training sessions will include fitness training and group and partner work while Ian tries to understand what each individual at the gym hopes to get from the sessions.

Ian said: “A lot of young people come to me who are worried about going to certain places - they come here to learn to look after themselves and not to be a victim.

“It’s not for everyone but it’s about channelling that anger into something positive.”

Sessions will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6am, 6pm and 7pm.

For more information visit bit.ly/2Cv5flk or phone 07790 544269.