Two people have been injured after a HGV and a car collided on a busy High Peak road.

Today, Saturday, August `18 at just after 11am all emergency services were called to the A515.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said service: “Firefighters attended a road traffic collision on the A515 involving one HGV and one car.

“Crews made the scene safe and assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with two casualties. Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.”