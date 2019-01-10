Heroes for heroes: High Peak mum’s sweet gesture for hospital staff

A kind-hearted High Peak woman who collected and delivered chocolate boxes to overworked hospital staff this Christmas has thanked members of the public for their donations.

Mum-of-two Nicky Land, 42, amassed a whopping 79 tubs of Heroes, Celebrations and Quality Street for doctors, nurses and paramedics at Stepping Hill Hospital and Macclesfield District General Hospital.

She said: “Hospital staff are working relentlessly.

“A huge thank you to everyone from the surrounding areas - they have been amazing and this is always my easiest appeal to do.

“Without people all pulling together to show their love for hospital staff none of this would be possible.

“It shows there is a lot of love out there and I just want to thank every single person and company for donating.”