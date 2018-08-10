Helicopter to be used to help fight large moorland fire on The Roaches

A helicopter is being brought in to help tackle a large moorland fire on The Roaches.

Urgent warning issued after members of the public try to walk through large moorland blaze on The Roaches

Firefighters from Staffordshire, helped by colleagues from Derbyshire, have been at the scene of the fire since just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time and people are being reminded to stay away from the area.

Pictures and video show large moorland fire on The Roaches

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This incident is likely to continue for some time, the terrain and wind conditions are causing us difficulty in accessing the fire safely.

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

"We are tackling the fire from both sides and will be looking to use a helicopter to put water on the fire from above - this is being sourced by colleagues from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust. We are also working closely with colleagues from Severn Trent, the Peak District National Park and colleagues from Derbyshire Fire Service, who are helping supply water."

The Peak District National Park said Hulme Road and the bordering country lanes around the Roaches ridge remain closed.

Large fire creates 'smoke plume' which can be seen over Derbyshire

Two homes were evacuated overnight and smoke from the fire is spreading a considerable distance, so people are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.