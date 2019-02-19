Heartbreaking video starring Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi filmed in Buxton

A moving music video which stars Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi and highlights the importance of organ donation has been filmed in Buxton.

Someone You Loved by singer Lewis Capaldi features scenes shot at Dove Holes railway station and on the Slopes.

Video director Phil Beastall, 32, told how the crew settled on Buxton because their producer Don Murgia grew up in the town.

The emotional video captures the poignant moment when a widower meets the mother of a young family who has received his late wife’s heart through a transplant.

Its opening and closing scenes show actor Capaldi on the platform at Doves Holes station with snowcapped hills and the scrapyard in the background.

It also shows Capaldi walking along the Slopes as the recipient of his late wife’s heart jogs past.

Phil, who was asked to direct the video by Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi after the viral success of his video Love Is A Gift, said Buxton was an ideal location because it was not just a ‘generic town’.

He said: “When we got to the (Dove Holes) train station I just thought ‘this is amazing - it had snowed and it just looked epic.

“I’m always trying to find the best-looking shots and I thought this just worked really well.

“Buxton’s a beautiful town and everything is so close together which allowed us to capture so many shots.”