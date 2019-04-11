Where Derbyshire County Council plans to ban smoking in bid to make hundreds more sites smoke-free

Derbyshire County Council could be set to ban smoking in bus shelters and outside school gates.
In new plans to quash the impact of second-hand smoking, the authority is looking to make hundreds of sites smoke-free spaces.
Next week, at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Thursday, April 18, councillors are set to approve an eight-week consultation into the new proposals later this year.
This could see the following areas made smoke-free spaces:
•Infant, junior and primary school gates;
•Children’s play areas/playgrounds;
•Children’s sports clubs;
•Adults’ sports clubs;
•Sports stadiums;
•Bus and taxi stands;
•Outside county, district and borough council buildings;
•Leisure Centre entrances;
•Skate parks;
•Theme Parks (targeted at children’s specific areas).
The county council says that the smoke-free areas would be self-policing and would not be enforced by authority staff.
It has not yet revealed how far away from the sites people would be required to be while smoking.
A council spokesperson said: “At this stage we are seeking people’s views and would work with schools and other partners to look at what is practical and appropriate at each location.
“This would be a voluntary code which would aim to discourage people from smoking in areas where children might be present as there is evidence that self-policing policies, particularly where they involve and engage children and families, can have a positive impact.”