Outbreaks of Victorian diseases such as measles and scarlet fever are becoming more common in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The area, however, had no measles outbreaks at all, making it the only area in England to avoid an outbreak.

The region did however have nearly 400 cases of malnutrition.

The revelation has come following a release of data from NHS England showing the level of Victorian diseases in the country today.

What else is on the rise?

The data, from NHS England, is based on the number of cases reported as both a primary diagnosis, the main reason for someone being admitted to hospital, and a secondary diagnosis, which someone may suffer from but not be the main reason they are in hospital.

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire has also seen more than 140 cases of tuberculosis, which used to kill one in four people in 1850, more than 370 cases of malnutrition, 10 cases of whooping cough and 35 cases of scarlet fever which killed one in four people that were infected by it in the Victorian era.

Rickets, a condition which can affect bone strength and growth, also had more than 10 cases last year in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Cases of measles usually start with symptoms such as a runny or blocked nose, combined with sneezing, watery eyes, and swollen eyelids.

White spots in the mouth, a cough, and a rash can follow, with the disease also raising the chance of catching a more deadly disease such as pneumonia which can kill.

Measles is easily avoided through a vaccine, offered on the NHS in two doses at the age of around six months and four years old, as part of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine.