Friends bring festive cheer to Buxton hospital patients

Christmas arrived early for Fenton Ward patients at Cavendish Hospital, thanks to the efforts of the Friends of the Buxton Hospitals.

The ‘friends’ organised for the St Anne’s School choir to pay a visit and sing carols to patients and staff, followed by a buffet and a visit from Father Christmas.

A raffle was also held for both hospitals, with Terry Lomas of Buxton winning first prize at Cavendish. Mr Hodges of Buxton claimed second prize, and third prize went to Pauline Dunscome of Buxton.

The Cottage Hospital hamper was won by Michelle Snape, of Glossop.

Pictured, from left: staff nurse Kate Casey, Liz Morris, Graham Deighon, Julie Collier, matron Tina Sullivan, Jean Bell, Margaret Garnett and Fabio Faboleto.