Demolition of wards at Stepping Hill Hospital underway as part of modernisation plan - in pictures

Work to demolish old wards has commenced at a hospital which serves the High Peak.

Two medical wards at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport are being knocked down as part of a long-term plan to enhance and modernise the site.

There will be minimal disruption to staff, patients and visitors during the work, the trust has said.

The project includes reducing old and aging areas that are no longer fit for purpose.

Wards A12 and A15, which are based on a corridor leading from the old headquarters building, have been in use for several decades.

They were emptied a number of months ago and patient beds transferred to other wards.

Hugh Mullen, Director of Strategy, Planning & Partnerships and Deputy Chief Executive at Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Staff who have worked there may be sad to see Wards A12 and A15 go, but in terms of being fit for purpose they have had their day.

"The cost of repairs and maintenance on wards of that age continually add up, and make them more expensive than newer ones in the long run."

A trust spokesperson said the opening of the hospital’s surgical and medical unit in 2017, with its state-of-the-art new acute medical unit, had gone a long way towards providing an improved environment.

The demolition work is taking place alongside other hospital improvements including the enhancement of the hospital's emergency department, which is nearing completion.

Mr Mullen added: "We are very glad to be able to continue our improvement of the Stepping Hill Hospital site, and ensure it is fit to provide quality care for patients for many years into the future.”

