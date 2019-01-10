Buxton care home rated ‘good’ by inspectors

A Buxton care home for the elderly has been rated good overall by Ofsted following an inspection last month.

Inspectors found the Pavilion Care Centre safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led.

During the inspection, officers found that residents in the 30-bed unit were provided with enough staff and protected from the risk of harm.

They received their prescribed medicines safely and lessons were learnt from when mistakes happened.

Inspectors wrote in the report how one person had told them ‘I am definitely safe here’.

It was reported by inspectors that residents were supported by staff - who had ongoing training.

One of them told them ‘the staff here know what they are doing’ while a member of staff said ‘I have had lots of opportunities to do training’.

They said: “I have done my medicines training as well as national vocational qualifications.

“After supporting someone at the end of their life I asked for some training in that and the registered manager organised it for me.”

Inspectors reported that residents were supported and treated with dignity and respect and involved as ‘partners in their care’.

One resident told them: “I am well looked after by the staff and they do make me laugh - they are like family to me.”

The inspection also noted that the service was consistently managed and well-led.

Leaders and the culture they created promoted high quality, person-centred care.

The report read: “There were quality audits in place to measure the success of the service and to continue to develop it.”

For more information and to read the full Ofsted report, visit cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/new_reports/INS2-2622485093.pdf.