Have you seen missing teenager Alfie King?

Police are concerned for the safety of missing New Mills teenager Alfie King.

Alfie (13) was last seen leaving his home in Stoneyland Drive, New Mills at 6pm on Monday, February 25.

He is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.

If you have seen Alfie, or know where he may be, please get in touch quoting reference number 1507 of February 25.