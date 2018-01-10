Haulage wagon planning application for Tongue Lane Industrial Estate

An expanding haulage firm is seeking planning permission for a new workshop and parking for up to four wagons on Buxton’s Tongue Lane Industrial Estate.

Applicant David Beresford, of David H Beresford Road Haulage Services, purchased land on Dew Pond Lane, opposite Fairfield Builders Yard and adjacent to World of Power, at auction and wants to develop it as a base where vehicles can be maintained.

Planning documents submitted in support of the application state: “The client hasn’t purchased the site to relate to the main activities and storage as they currently own long established land elsewhere.

“The expanding business does however require a further maintenance building and the potential for the safe parking of up to a maximum of four wagons and these demands can not be met elsewhere.

“The use is very limited for such purposes as restricted by the size and further use of the site, and as such offers very little intensified use of the access road.”

If given the green light, the proposed construction will be steel portal-frame finished with stone on the 1,710m sq site.

The documents state: “The usage also represents very limited intensification and vehicle movement, and it is hoped it can gain the support of the planning department.”

High Peak Borough Council has already received one letter of objection from a resident about the plans.

It says: “I wish to object to this planning application because no environmental risk assessment has been carried out. No monitoring of air quality has been carried out and neither has any noise monitoring been carried out.

“The application will lead to even more heavy goods vehicles travelling down narrow residential streets with the potential for somebody to be seriously injured or killed by vehicle movements.

“No operating hours have been mentioned and no restrictions imposed.”