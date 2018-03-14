Hartington thieves steal large blue skip

Thieves have made off with a large blue skip from a former cheese factory in Hartington.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The incident took place sometime during the weekend when parts of Derbyshire had significant snow fall, and it is possible the offenders would have needed a large vehicle to have transported it.”

Anyone who many have noticed anything suspicious should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*95225, or click here send him a message online.