Hartington thieves steal large blue skip

Thieves have made off with a large blue skip from a former cheese factory in Hartington.

The skip was stolen from the land of the former factory near to Stonewall Lane between Friday, February 23 and Monday, February 26.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The incident took place sometime during the weekend when parts of Derbyshire had significant snow fall, and it is possible the offenders would have needed a large vehicle to have transported it.”

Anyone who many have noticed anything suspicious should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*95225, or click here send him a message online.