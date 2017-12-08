Harry Potter, Red Dwarf and Game of Thrones trio lined up for 2018 Buxton comic-con

Three guests have already been confirmed for next year’s Unicon at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome.

Saturday May 13, 2018, will see the fourth comic convention to be held at the University of Derby’s Buxton campus, and organiser Steven Howard said it was going to be biggest yet.

He said: “Every year we want to build on what we have offered people on previous occasions, and next year’s show will have the biggest number of props and stalls we have ever had.”

The confirmed guests who will be making an appearance are Chris Rankin, who made his name in Harry Potter as Percy Weasley; Mark Dexter of Red Dwarf fame and Ross Mullan, from Doctor Who’s The Silence, Game of Thrones and CBBC.

Steven said: “We like to get a real mix of people and always try and get someone who the autograph collectors may not have seen.

“We are going to see the return of some old favourites such as Bumblebee and Lightning McQueen.”

For more information, visit Unicon - Buxton’s Comicon on Facebook.