Gritters head out in Derbyshire tonight as freezing temperatures forecast

Gritters will be heading out across Derbyshire tonight as temperatures plummet.
The Met Office has forecast a low of 0 degrees overnight.
Derbyshire County Council will be out gritting some primary routes in the Derbyshire Dales and south of the county, and the Peak District high road.
Primary routes
- Are treated during the day and night before bad weather hits.
- Cover around 1,000 miles of road.
- Include major roads including all A roads and heavily used B roads, major bus routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and roads outside bus, train, police, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.
- Include at least one route into villages and roads serving schools, health centres and other community facilities such as GPs surgeries and parish halls, where possible.