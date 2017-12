Firefighters tackled a blaze in a Buxton house this afternoon.

Crews were called to Forest Avenue shortly after noon.

Upon arrival, they discovered a grill pan was on fire inside a property.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Crews extinguished the fire and removed the grill pan from the house."

There were no reports of any injuries.

