Grieving man is fined for being drunk and disorderly in a car park

A boozed-up man who was arrested by police for being drunk and disorderly revealed he had been paying his respects to his deceased mother.

Stefan Leigh Knighton, 42, of Mercaston Close, Chesterfield, was found drunk sitting in a car park on Cuttholme Road, at Loundsley Green, in Chesterfield, by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on December 21: “Police were called to a report of a suspicious male. On arrival they saw the defendant on the floor in the car park.

“He was asked his name but he responded with verbal abuse and he smelled of alcohol.”

Knighton pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on November 6.

The defendant said he had been paying his respects to his late mother and he had just wanted to be left alone and that he does not have an alcohol problem.

However, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe revealed Knighton has previous convictions for similar matters and warned the defendant that drinking appears to get him into trouble.

District Judge Taaffe fined Knighton £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.