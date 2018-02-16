Green light for new tearoom at Buxton shop parade

Plans paving the way for a new tearoom opening at a Buxton shopping parade have been approved.

High Peak Borough Council has given the green light for the conversion of 9 and 10 Cavendish Circus to a cafe/tearoom.

The change of use application includes minor internal alterations to enable access between the two units and the extension of a mezzanine floor, plus the installation of new shop signage.

One of the two units is currently being used for the sale of antiques. Both were said to be in need of repair.

Justifying the reason for approval, a council planning officer stated: “The proposal would allow the units to be brought back into use and allow refurbishment to the benefit of the conservation area.

“I also consider it would also bring a significant benefit to the vitality and viability of the town centre as it would compliment the range of food and drink uses on the parade, helping to boost this area as a food and drink hub for the town centre.”

The opening hours of the new tearoom will be between 10am and 6pm.