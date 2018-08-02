Greatest Showman themed charity ball comes to Buxton

A fundraising ball is being held to help three High Peak families give back to the charities which have supported their children through illnesses.

Jenna Pearson will be taking over Buxton’s Palace Hotel on Saturday September 8 for The Greatest Showman-themed ball.

The 33-year-old said: “I know three families in the area who have little ones with severe medical and health problems and I wanted to support them.

“Some of these parents have had to give up their jobs in some circumstances so I wanted to give back to them so they could have respite or just ease the financial burden.

“All three of them said they wouldn’t take the money for themselves but wanted it to go to the charities which have helped their children, which just proves how selfless people are even at times of need.”

The ball, including a two-course meal, entertainment and a raffle, will be raising money for When You Wish Upon A Star, the Sick Children’s Trust and CDHUK,

The families being supported include Kimberly Burns and her new baby girl who was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia and has spent the weeks since birth in intensive care.

Rachael Hodgkinson’s three-year-old daughter Isla has an enlarged spleen, liver and fluid around her heart and has been diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis which requires chemotherapy. And Jo Beverley’s daughter Halle has received help and support for her severe epilepsy.

n Tickets for the ball are priced £40. To book tickets, or to donate raffle prizes, contact Jenna on 07734 267 435 or email jmjeventcompany@gmail.com.