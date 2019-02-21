Grandfather-of-five retires from brass bands after more than 70 years

Baritone horn player Bill Turner is pictured here, centre, at Buxton Carnival in 2017 with Burbage Band - which he played with for 32 years until retiring on his 85th birthday on February 8.

Former plumber Bill started out on the cornet for Peak Dale Band in 1945, aged 11, and went onto play the tenor horn and the flugelhorn before settling on the baritone.

Grandfather-of-five Bill, who played brass with the RAF for two years while completing his national service, put his long service down to ‘just liking brass banding full-stop’.

He said: “I got a thrill out of playing in front of audiences - especially with Burbage Band.”

Although now retired Bill, of Buxton, says he will continue to practice.