Goyt Valley firestarters given advice

Advice was given to people who started fires in the Goyt Valley on one of the warmest days of the year so far.

Shortly before 8pm on Easter Sunday, firefighters from Buxton attended two separate blazes, which broke out south of Errwood Reservoir.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) spokesperson said: "People were having fire in fire pits.

"Advice was given."

Rob Taylor, prevention area manager for DFRS, said: "If you are out and about enjoying the countryside, please act responsibly and consider the environment around you."