Gos Hawk found injured in Derbyshire settles into rehabilitation home

A Gos Hawk found injured in Derbyshire is "doing well" while settling into its new rehabilitation home.

The hawk which was found on Monday, November 12, by a Forestry Commission ranger near Ladybower was originally thought to be a Peregrine Falcon.

The Gos Hawk

The bird was found in a field and collected by them and taken to Bakewell Veterinary Clinic for examination. The bird had a wing hanging down and could not fly but was very health with no external injuries that could be seen or no damage to its feathers.

Further examination was carried out by x-ray and no broken bones or anything could be seen.

A Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer said the bird is "doing well" in its new rehabilitation home and is expected to be released in a few weeks.

The officer said: "The bird is now with an expert recovering with a plan to it being re-released back to where it was found within the next few weeks.

"It has now settled into its rehabilitation home and is doing well."