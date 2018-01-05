Goods stolen from Buxton’s Serpentine Community Farm are returned

Items taken from Buxton’s Serpentine Community Farm last year were seemingly returned over the Christmas holiday period.

On November 19, the farm,on the site of a former council plant nursery off Serpentine Walks, was targeted by thieves.

However on Christmas Eve, three carrier bags were left by the side of a path in Serpentine Walks. One contained a box of seed packets, another was full of gardening hand tools and one carried three cartons of UHT milk. Two camping stoves and packs of gas canisters were also returned.

Madeline Hall, from the farm, said: “Christmas does bring out the best in people.

“We’re very happy to have our goods returned, particularly the seeds as they’re part of a seed bank we’re building.”