‘Good’ news at Buxton school after Ofsted visit

A Buxton school has maintained its good standards following an Ofsted inspection.

Buxton Juniors was visited by the education watchdog and it was noted the school is still performing at the second highest grade.

Inspector Viv McTiffen praised the school. She said: “Teaching is consistently good. Teachers provide interesting tasks which motivate pupils’ learning well.”

It was noted pupils behave well and say they feel safe and the curriculum and extra activities ‘promote pupils’ personal development well’.

Ms McTiffen said: “In grammar, punctuation, spelling, and in mathematical calculations, pupils make good progress.

“There is still some way to go to ensure that they consistently demonstrate a deeper understanding of how to use these skills in well-structured writing and mathematical reasoning.”

The report stated improvements to the teaching of reading mean ‘pupils make good progress in this skill more are now reaching higher levels than previously because they are developing good comprehension skills’.

Attendance at the Mosley Road school is now above average and the improvement was noted for those pupils who previously frequently stayed away.

To improve the school needs to strengthen leadership and management by helping teachers to improve the teaching of specific groups of pupils, particularly pupils who have special educational needs and or disabilities.

Cecilia Minter, headteacher said: “I am very proud of Buxton Junior School and am pleased that the report reflects the efforts of our fantastic pupils, dedicated staff and governors and the support of parents and carers.”