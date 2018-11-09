Giant Harry Potter art installation shines on Buxton couple's magical engagement

As far as marriage proposals go, I'm sure you'll agree this one is simply wand-erful!

Harry Potter fans Steph Bennett and Emily Scouler shared their magical moment under the Fantastic Beasts: Wizarding World Wands installation at Peter's Hill in London.

Steph, 26, chose the temporary art structure, which consists of nine giant illuminated wands from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, as a fitting location to get down on one knee and pop the question to girlfriend Emily, 25.

The couple’s engagement was followed by a military marching band, the Grenadier Guards, performing music from the Wizarding World films.

The light-up wand installation has been in place for the past three weeks as part of the City of London Arts Initiative for public art, and ahead of the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald.

It was the second marriage proposal at the installation, and attracted the attention of author JK Rowling, who sent her best wishes on Twitter. She wrote: “Congratulations, Steph and Emily!”

All smiles: the happy couple.

And thanks to a little wizardry from Warner Bros the happy couple were treated to tickets to next week's film premiere.

Steph later tweeted herself: "It's been an amazing whirlwind. Still can't believe it, so surreal with all those people watching and the people working for Warner Brothers getting involved."

This weekend will be the last chance to catch the light-up wand installation.

