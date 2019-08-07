Gas engineers help Whaley Bridge residents returning home

Gas emergency service Cadent is at Whaley Bridge to assist residents as they return home.

Engineers are on hand as a safety precaution to help people if they have issues with their gas supply. For example, if people turned off their gas before being evacuated and need help to switch it back on again.

A Cadent spokesperson said: “We are based at Whaley Bridge Primary School. Our engineers are out and about around the town.

“Residents can speak to them if they have any queries or concerns and our staff will be happy to help.”

Cadent will be in the town tonight but a smaller team will stay on tomorrow to assist residents.

If anyone smells gas they should contact the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999 immediately.