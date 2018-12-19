Furness Vale Primary School’s entertainers bring cheer to hospital patients in Buxton

Children from Furness Vale Primary School delighted patients and staff at the Cavendish Hospital, Buxton, with a polished performance of carols and handbell pieces.

The pupils from Class A, who have been practising hard during their lunch hour and break-times,have had a busy time performing at the Christingle service at St John’s Church, the Christmas Tree lighting in Furness Vale and taking part in the High Peak Radio Schools Carol competition.

Their last performance before Christmas will be at Tesco, Whaley Bridge on Thursday, December 21, at 4pm.