Fundraising push for new covered arena in Buxton for disabled riders overcomes first hurdle

Volunteers aiming to provide a £140,000 covered equestrian arena in Buxton for disabled riders have cleared their first fundraising hurdle - two weeks ahead of schedule.

Members of Buxton-based Helen Atkin Group, Riding for the Disabled (RDA) are celebrating news that their first major money-spinning push has netted the £4,000 target they needed to reach as part of an online crowdfunding appeal.

Thanks to the generosity of more than 100 supporters, Sport England will now pledge a matching £4,000, plus an additional grant of £40,000, as part of a pilot project to help transform the group’s dream into reality.

“We are absolutely delighted to have met our first major fund-raising challenge, which will now attract match funding and a substantial grant to get us well on course to achieve our ultimate goal,” said group chairman Wendy Howe.

And though the target has now been reached, anyone yet to contribute can still do so by visiting www.crowdfunder.co.uk/rda-covered-equestrian-arena before the April 1 deadline.

The covered arena - which has been granted planning permission by High Peak Borough Council and would be located at Buxton Riding School, Fern Farm - would mean that disabled riders from primary school to retirement age would be able to ride more often throughout the year, boosting both their mental and physical health.