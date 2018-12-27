Fundraising Dales runners step out in aid of Youth Hostel Association

Big-hearted festive fundraisers have completed a charity challenge.

Dave Armshaw, David Greatorex, Daniel Maskrey and David Clough took part in a fun run from Bakewell to Matlock to raise money for the Youth Hostel Association.

Dave said: “Throughout the day we raised £500 with a combination of donations via our JustGiving pages and the very generous people in Matlock who supported us by filling up our buckets with money.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped and supported us and a massive thanks to all those that sponsored.

“Any further donations will be gratefully received.”

If you would like to donate, text YHAA81 £5 or GRET69 £5 to 70070.

Alternatively, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-greatorex2.