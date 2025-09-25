Frankies Guys - the UK’s leading tribute to Frankie Valli comes to Buxton in October

The UK’s leading tribute act to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is coming to Buxton Opera House this autumn.

Accompanied by their incredible live band, the show includes all of the iconic Four Seasons’ hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Let’s Hang On, Who Loves You and Grease.

Tom Kershaw-Green, senior media and communications officer for Buxton Opera House said: “Frankies Guy’s is celebrating an epic 10 years of UK and global touring, the award-winning Frankie's Guys are renowned as the UK’s leading tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and will be visiting Buxton Opera House next month.

“Featuring stars from the global smash-hit musical Jersey Boys, Frankie’s Guys have become internationally renowned in their own right for their astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and the electric atmosphere they bring to the stage.” Cast members previous West-End performance credits' include; Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You, Wicked, Les Miserables, Evita, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Bat Out Of Hell, Footloose, Starlight Express, Book Of Mormon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph, Blood Brothers, Oliver, and Rock Of Ages

The two hour five minute show will be here for one night only on Friday October, 17.

Frankie’s Guys, have wowed crowds wherever they have performed and have more than 500 five star reviews.

Their UK tour continues and they performances booked up until summer 2027.

Lovingly restored to its former glory in 2001, Buxton Opera House is an exquisitely beautiful Edwardian theatre and one of the country's finest examples of Frank Matcham theatre design.

As one of Britain's leading receiving theatres, the Opera House presents around 450 performances each year including dance, comedy, children's shows, drama, musical concerts, pantomime and opera as well as a lively Fringe Theatre and Community and Education Programme.

Tickets are £31 and available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk on 01298 72190 or by popping into the Water Street venue.