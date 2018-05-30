Former Sports Direct chief executive is accused of failing to notify authorities of redundancy plans

A court case concerning former chief executive of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct, David Forsey, and the collapse of the group’s fashion retailer USC has been further adjourned.

Forsey’s case was heard at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday concerning USC which is also known as West Coast Capital and was adjourned until October 15. Staff at a USC Dundonald warehouse, in Scotland, were allegedly given short notice about losing jobs.

The 51-year-old, of Heybridge, Prestbury, Macclesfield, has pleaded not guilty to failing to notify authorities of redundancy plans for January, 2015. Co-accused and administrator Robert Palmer, 61, Highlands Road, Leatherhead, Surrey, has also pleaded not guilty of the same charge.