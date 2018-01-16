Former homeless woman is caught with drugs after police search

A former homeless woman has been fined after she was caught with the class B drug Mamba.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Thursday, January 11, how Teresa Blackwell, 40, of Dale Road, Matlock, was found with the drug during a police stop-search.

Sarah Saunderson, prosecuting, said: “It was about 10.50am, on September 23, when the defendant was stopped by police and searched and she was found to be in possession of the class B drug. She made admissions that the drug was Mamba.”

Blackwell pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Blackwell used to be homeless but and she had been living on the streets in Chesterfield but she has now secured accommodation and things in her life have improved.

He added that she used to use drugs while she had been living on the streets to help get through the day. Magistrates fined Blackwell £40 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.