Former High Peak MP Tom Levitt quits Labour Party over ‘incompetent and hypocritical leadership'

A former High Peak Labour MP has announced he is quitting the party - blaming its ‘incompetent and hypocritical’ leadership.

Tom Levitt, who was High Peak MP from 1997-2010, has declared his support for Pro-EU party Change UK - saying he will assist them with the selection of candidates for the forthcoming European elections.

He wrote in a tweet last week how the Labour leadership was ‘profoundly wrong on key issues such as the idea that a ‘better Brexit’ is available.’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been heavily criticised for not committing to a second referendum over Brexit - with many saying it could lead to voters deserting the party.

Change UK - which began as The Independent Group of MPs who defected from both Labour and the Conservatives - tabled an amendment in the in the House of Commons in February calling for the government to prepare for a second EU referendum.

Sixty-five-year-old Tom, who now lives in London and runs consultancy firm Sector4Focus, wrote: “Our politics is broken and Labour is as much to blame as the Tories.”

Speaking to the Advertiser about his Tweet on Monday Tom said: “Fifty years after I joined the Labour Party I’ve decided with great sadness to leave it.

“Labour has been the biggest source of progress in Britain throughout my lifetime and I hope that one day it will be again - but over the last three years under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn it has been led astray.

“I believe that Mr Corbyn - who I have known personally for over 30 years - is not fit to be Prime Minister and I cannot in all honesty endorse his leadership.

“I see no prospect of the party changing its leader any time soon.

“Others who think like me have created Change UK and I support their clear and unambiguous stance for a People’s Vote and the chance to reject Brexit.”

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.