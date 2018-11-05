Former Dove Holes pub could become shop

A former pub in the High Peak could be transformed into a shop.

Jennifer Holmes, of the Wild Olive in Chapel, has submited a planning application to High Peak Borough Council seeking permission to breathe new life into the old Quarryman pub on Station Road, Dove Holes.

The planning application states: "The shop will sell our natural, organic handmade products."

It adds: "The availability of shops and services within the area is important to the sustainability of communities and the quality of life overall."

For more information on the plans, visit the council's website.