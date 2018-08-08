Former Buxton pub to be transformed into apartments

A former pub in Buxton town centre is to be transformed into housing.

On Monday, High Peak Borough Council (HPBC) granted conditional planning permission for the conversion of the vacant White Lion pub and associated outbuildings into 13 apartments.

The former pub on Holker Road has stood empty for some time.

The four-storey building - which dates back to 1650 and is Grade II-listed - will eventually be transformed into nine one-bed and four two-bed apartments.

A refuse storage area will be situated at the back of the building.

Car parking spaces are not included as part of the development.

HPBC's development control committee states in a report: "The proposal would provide for a small scale housing scheme within a town centre location and reuse a vacant and dilapidated building with its associated economic, social and environmental benefits.

"Overall the scheme is considered to be sustainable development."

According to the report, the prominent building was used as a pub until late-2010.

It was bought by the applicant, Jon Baigent, in 2011.

The ground floor had been used as an artisan market but this closed in 2016 following the 'loss of interested parties' - resulting in the submission of the application for the apartments.

One member of the public commented on the application during the consultation period.

They said: "The proposal involves a considerable escalation of use which is not appropriate for the area and could increase the risk of anti-social activity in the area especially the open area between the building and the rear of the shops adjoining."

Historic England also voiced concerns about the application on 'heritage grounds'.

However, HPBC's development control committee report states: "Further revised plans have resolved outstanding matters in that the scheme would conserve the heritage asset in a manner appropriate to its significance and provide a viable use consistent with its conservation.

"Accordingly, the proposal would have a positive impact on both the listed building and its setting and on the Buxton conservation area."

One of the planning conditions stipulates that work is carried out to repair the 'historic fabric of the building' - including work to walls, roofs and the historic staircase.