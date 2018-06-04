Former Buxton College student takes to the skies for dream career

A former Buxton & Leek College student is flying high after fulfilling her dream of working as an air cabin crew member with Thomas Cook.

Alisha Vernon, who has a life-long passion for aeroplanes, applied for a role with the airline after taking a travel and tourism course at the college.

And the 18-year-old, from Whaley Bridge, said her studies were perfect for preparing her for a life in the air.

“I took a travel and tourism course and they have an air cabin room with equipment used for every day air travel,” she explained.

“We learnt about the administration and organisational aspects of the job.”

Alisha said the shift pattern and time away from friends and family can sometimes be difficult.

But she added: “I love my job because it enables me to travel the world. So far I have travelled to Turkey and Greece but in the future there could be the opportunity to travel to long-haul destinations such as Orlando too.

“The excitement of taking off never loses its appeal. I enjoy meeting the customers and for me, I would much rather be up on my feet than behind an desk.

“I think Thomas Cook Airlines is a great company to work for and after applying for other airlines this was the one where I felt most at home – we are like one big family and I’ve made loads of friends already.”

Tourism lecturer at the college, Carol Walker, said: “I am immensely proud of Alisha in her fulfilling her dream of flying as cabin crew.

“The road to her achieving her dream wasn’t straightforward as she went through the disappointment of securing recruitment with Monarch just before their collapse, but I know that she will love flying for Thomas Cook and I wish her every success.”