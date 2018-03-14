Former Buxton College student has ship shape new career on cruise liner

A former Buxton and Leek College pupil is making waves on the high seas as she puts her education to good use.

Sophie Kennerk, who studied Level 2 Beauty and Level 2 & 3 Hairdressing, says her time spent at the college gave her the confidence to apply for the role with Steiner Cruise Ships and ultimately leave the UK for nine-months.

The 21-year-old, from Buxton, said: “I was very shy when I started at the college but the course really brought me out of my shell and pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

Her career with Steiner Cruise Ships came about when the cruise liner visited Buxton & Leek College to present a talk.

“A year later I saw that they were recruiting,” Sophie explained. “It was a challenging interview and people from all over the country came together to compete.

“I had to demonstrate a female haircut, blow-dry and a special occasion hairstyle.

“For the barbering task I gave a male client a complete change of hair style.

“It was a shock that some of the students from other colleges didn’t have the necessary skills for all the challenges – and only six of us got the job. It made me realise how good Buxton & Leek College is.”

Sophie now operates as a hairstylist, barber, cosmetic dental and nail technician on board Steiner, and has other responsibilities such as first aid and emergency duties.

Amanda Garrington, Hair & Beauty Salon Manager at Buxton & Leek College, said: “Sophie was always a bright learner who is very keen to develop herself to her full potential.

“This experience, her skill set and confidence made her stand out from the crowd.

“It just goes to show that dedication pays off and is noticed in our industry.”