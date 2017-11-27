Former Buxton cinema staff to get free tickets to Star Wars

Those who worked in the town’s old cinemas will be given a free ticket to the official launch of Buxton Cinema next month.

As a new chapter in cinematic history begins former staff from any of the various cinemas in the town are invited to watch a complimentary showing of Star Wars The Last Jedi.

Work is well underway to convert the pavilion art Centre into Buxton's newest cinema

Thanks to the backing of the High Peak Theatre Trust the Pavilion Arts Centre will become a 350-cinema showing the latest blockbusters.

Helen Naylor press and content officer for Buxton Opera House, which owns the building, said: “We want to hear the stories from ushers, ticket staff and ice-cream sellers, we want to know what life was like during the golden age of cinema and we want to invite people back so they can see how much has changed over the years.

“We want to bring the past into the present and I would love it if people could bring old photos, or mementos they may have kept from their time in the cinema and show us.

The aim is to bring the heritage of past Buxton Cinemas into the new one by engaging with the community.

The Pavilion Arts Centre

Helen said: “It’s people that make a place fascinating and we want to hear from everyone who has a story to tell, be that when the popcorn machine broke with a full house or stories about cinema life through the two world wars.”

Buxton has been with without a dedicated cinema since the close of Spa Cinema in the 80s but prior to that there has been silver screen entertainment for nearly a century.

The Hippodrome in the old Pavilion Theatre, ran from 1903 to 1932. The Picture House, pulled down in 1937 to make way for the Spa Cinema in Spring Gardens, and the Opera House, showed films from the 1930s until its conversion back to a theatre in 1979. There was even a cinema on Palace Road in the 1920s.

•Anyone who worked at the various cinemas and wants to go to the launch should email customerservices@boh.org.uk or phone 01298 72050 by Monday, December 11 ahead of the showing on Friday, December 15 at 4pm with anecdotes or keepsakes.