Firefighters were called out to a fire involving a 'for sale' sign in Buxton.

A crew from Buxton arrived at the scene, on Dale Road, at around 3.30am this morning (Wednesday, August 28).

Dale Road in Buxton. Pic: Google Images.

The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

Nobody was harmed, it is understood.

READ MORE: Whaley Bridge man jailed after raping two women in their own homes