Food recycling trial in Buxton and Glossop extended until spring 2020

A trial aimed at encouraging High Peak residents to recycle more of their food waste has been extended until the spring.

The pilot, involving 14,000 homes in parts of Buxton and Glossop, has seen residents provided with free compostable liners to encourage them to separate food waste from general waste and put it in their green-lidded bin.

It has resulted in three tonnes of food waste per week being turned into compost.

High Peak borough councillor Jean Todd said: “Anyone living in High Peak can recycle food waste in their green-lidded bin – you don’t need to live in the compostable liner trial areas – but the trial means we can measure the amount of waste food being recycled in the participating areas compared to everywhere else.”

Residents can put tea bags, coffee grounds and fruit and vegetable peelings into their compostable food bags as they cook and, when they’ve eaten, scrape any unwanted scraps and leftovers in there too.

Deliveries of compostable liners began in the Buxton trial on Monday, with households in Glossop receiving their supply next week.