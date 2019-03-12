Flood alert in force for Derbyshire as Storm Gareth brings heavy rain and strong winds

A flood alert is in force as Storm Gareth brings heavy rain and strong winds to Derbyshire.

The Environment Agency has issued seven flood warnings and 33 flood alerts, as heavy rain sweeps across the country.

A flood alert is currently in force for the River Wye in Derbyshire, with people being warned to be prepared.

It states: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Ashford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is currently expected from lunchtime today (Tuesday 12 March).

"Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads in the Ashford and Bakewell areas, and the A6 at Buxton.

"Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next six hours or so. We expect river levels to remain high into Thursday. Levels are forecast to peak this evening.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are clearing debris from weed screens and patrolling watercourses in the area.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Storm Gareth is set to hit Britain today, with a Met Office warning for wind in force from 12noon today until 3pm on Wednesday.

It warns of the potential for bus and train journeys to be affected, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and the possibility of some short-term loss of power.