Five-year-old boy found dead in Derbyshire reservoir with his mother was "perfect child", headteacher says

A five-year-old boy who was found dead with his mother in a Derbyshire reservoir was "the perfect child", his headteacher has said.

Police recovered the bodies of Emma Sillett, 41, and Jenson Spellman from Valehouse Reservoir last week.

Jenson Spellman

The pair had been reported missing at 11.35pm on Tuesday night. Officers searching for them discovered Emma's car on Thursday morning at the reservoir, and the bodies were discovered later that day.

Bodies found in reservoir formally identified as missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son

In a statement, Debbie Greaves, headteacher at Simmondley Primary School, where Jenson was a pupil, said: "The whole school was devastated to hear the very sad news about our pupil Jenson and his mum Emma and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

"Jenson had been at the school for just over a year and was a bundle of energy.

"He constantly had a beaming infectious smile and was kind and caring. He loved running around outside and playing on the bikes with his friends.

Emma Sillett

"There was nothing he didn't know about dinosaurs, as he was an expert.

"The perfect child to have in your class, and he will be very much missed."

A two-minute silence for Emma and Jenson was held at the Glossop Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday night, and two local churches also opened their doors for anyone who wanted to light a candle or pray.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.