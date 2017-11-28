Five vehicle accident partly closes major Derbyshire road

A major Derbyshire road was partly closed yesterday after a five vehicle collision left debris - including bikes - strewn across the carriageway.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on the A6 between Dove Holes and Chapel-en-le-Frith, just before the slip road turn off.

It is believed the bikes were being carried by one of the vehicles on a boot mounted carrying rack. These then fell off and caused the collision.

The road was partly closed until shortly before 7.30pm as staff from Derbyshire County Council's Highways Department cleared debris from the tarmac.

There were no injuries and police say no further action will be taken.