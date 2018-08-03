Five High Peak schools share £775k for improvements

School children in the High Peak will benefit from £775,000 worth of school improvements thanks to grants from Derbyshire County Council.

The money will be split between five schools in the borough and cover things such as replacing a roof or boundary walls as well as helping with plans for an expansion.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Young People Councillor Alex Dale said: “We are committed to giving children the best possible start, so I’m delighted to confirm this substantial package of planned improvements to schools in Derbyshire.”

In the High Peak Harpur Hill Primary will receive £50,000 to help with the design work for a school expansion plan; £30,000 is being sent to Combs Infants to top-up funding for a school-funded rotunda on the grounds.

Buxton Juniors is getting a grant of £75,000 for improvements to circulation; Buxon Community School is getting £500,000 for phase 1 of Widdow’s roof replacement and associated works and Peak Dale Primary will use the £120,000 grant for boundary wall replacement and repairs.

The money is part of £17m which is being distributed across to schools and children’s home across Derbyshire.

Coun Alex Dale said: “We have more than 300 schools and children’s homes to manage and maintain throughout the county, and it is essential that they are inspiring and safe places for our children to enable them to maximise and realise their potential.

“Therefore, we are making the best possible use of the funding made available to us from Government and from developers to do just that.”

A total of £7.6m is coming from allocations of the Government’s Basic Need fund and projected funding from developers of new housing estate. The Government’s School Condition Allocation and Healthy Pupil funding programmes will also be used to help meet the costs of the overall programme. Dozens more schools will have significant maintenance work carried out at a total cost of £7.4m.