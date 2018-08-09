Firefighters tackling 'substantial' grass fire at the Roaches

Firefighters are currently battling a 'substantial' grass fire at the Roaches.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said ten appliances are at the scene of the blaze at Upper Hulme, in the Staffordshire Moorlands, alongside countryside rangers. A specialist water carrier from Buxton Fire Station has also been sent to the scene.

The fire is believed to involve an area covering approximately 500 square metres, with beaters and water jets being used to bring it under control.

Roach Road near to the fire site has been closed.

The fire service said: "Smoke can be seen from a distance and the area is closed to the public for their safety so please avoid."

One member of the public has been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Wildlife Trust added: "Fire crews are dealing with a substantial fire at our Roaches nature reserve.

"Whilst they work to bring the fire under control please stay clear of the area.

"We'd like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation."