Firefighters were called to Monyash to reports of a fire in the roof of a property.

Crews from Buxton and Wirksworth arrived at the scene, at The Square, at around 12.35pm this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20).

They gained access by using two short extension ladders and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews also made an inspection of the roof space to check everything was safe